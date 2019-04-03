The federal government has approved Maine’s Medicaid expansion, and more than 16,000 people have been granted health coverage under the program since January, the Mills administration announced Wednesday.

Maine voters approved expansion in November 2017 by a 59 to 41 percent margin, but Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ predecessor, former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican, blocked implementation last year.

Mills reversed course and signed an executive order on her first day in office in January moving forward with the expansion. Approval by the federal government is considered routine, as expansion is permitted as an additional benefit for states under the Affordable Care Act. But states are required to fill out the documentation and apply for the expansion, which LePage refused to do. A lengthy court battle between the LePage administration and expansion proponents ensued, but Mills assumed office before the court case could be fully resolved.

Mainers who earn up to 138 percent of the federal poverty limit, $28,676 for a family of three, are now eligible for Medicaid. More than 280,000 Mainers currently have Medicaid.

Coverage is retroactive to July 2, when Medicaid should have been implemented had LePage not blocked it, according to a news release from Mills. Thousands had applied for Medicaid, starting last July, but were rejected by the LePage administration.

Maine has joined 36 states plus the District of Columbia that have expanded Medicaid under the ACA.

“This approval marks the culmination of a long-overdue effort to fulfill the will of Maine voters and help tens of thousands of people access health care,” Mills said in a statement. “The benefits of expansion – including this injection of hundreds of millions of dollars of federal funds – will extend to rural hospitals, to businesses, and to our economy as a whole. In the coming months, my administration will work with partners across the state to ensure that those who qualify enroll and receive the health care they need to live healthy lives and remain in the workforce.”

Through March 29, 16,797 Mainers have obtained Medicaid coverage under expansion.

The federal government covers about 90 percent of the cost of expansion, so the state would receive $500 million annually in federal funds, while state tax dollars would chip in $60 million to pay for expansion.

