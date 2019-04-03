All three Fitzpatrick Trophy finalists, several semifinalists and both Gaziano Award winners headline the rosters for the 30th annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic in July.

Fitzpatrick Trophy winner Tyler Bridge of Wells High and finalist Anthony Bracamonte could form a dynamic, game-breaking backfield for the West squad while the other finalist, Zack Elowitch of Portland, is a member of the East team.

The all-star football game will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at Thornton Academy’s Hill Stadium. All net proceeds are donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Tickets cost $10.

The East dominated last year’s game, winning 40-14.

Other top players named to participate in the game include Frank Gaziano Award winners Tommy Palmer of Thornton Academy (defensive line) and Aiden McGlone of Bonny Eagle (offensive line).

Both teams have four Fitzpatrick Trophy semifinalists on the roster. The West team includes Bonny Eagle running back Will Whyte, quarterbacks Carter Edgerton of Biddeford and Tommy Springer of Marshwood, and Kennebunk fullback/linebacker Dante DeLorenzo. Fitzy semifinalists on the East are Bucksport receiver/running back Carter Tolmasoff, Skowhegan quarterback Marcus Christopher, Hermon’s Garrett Trask, who is listed as a running back and Cony linebacker Matt Wozniak.

The East team will be coached by Dan O’Connell of John Bapst. Leavitt Area assistant coach Bill County will be the West’s head coach.

