I feel that my job as an insurance and financial adviser is to help my clients reduce the financial uncertainties that retirement often brings. The best ways for them to do that are to prepare for retirement while they are working and protect their savings once they are retired.

It helps me do my job when good laws support my mission.

Fortunately, Sen. Susan Collins has spearheaded two pieces of legislation that do a lot to bolster retirees and future retirees in Maine and across the nation.

The Senior $afe Act, sponsored by Sen. Collins and signed into law in 2018, removes barriers that prevented financial professionals from working with banks and insurance companies to inform the authorities of suspected fraud targeting senior citizens. The Retirement Security Act, authored by Sen. Collins and backed by lawmakers from both parties, would make it easier for small businesses to set up employee retirement plans and encourage workers to contribute.

Thanks to Sen. Collins’ leadership, it may soon be easier for Mainers to prepare for retirement, and if they work with a financial adviser, their savings have greater safeguards than in the past.

Matt Tassey

Ocean Park

Share

< Previous

Next >