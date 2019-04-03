Maine State Police were called to a home on Route 115 in Windham on Wednesday afternoon to investigate the death of an infant.
Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the child was 6 months old. He did not know the infant’s gender.
McCausland said he did not have any additional information to offer about the investigation, though it appears initially that the child’s death is not suspicious.
“It is standard procedure for state police to investigate the deaths of any child under the age of 3,” McCausland said.
