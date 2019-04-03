NEW HIRES

Lauren Bame Carney has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Kennebunk as a sales associate.

Carney, of Arundel, will provide residential real estate services in Kennebunk and the surrounding communities. She brings extensive experience in the hospitality industry to her new position.

Kaitlin Tito affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Saco as a sales associate.

Tito will provide real estate services in York and Cumberland counties. She brings extensive experience in project management in the field of digital media.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader hired Diana Pinkham to its Auburn and Scarborough locations.

Pinkham, of Poland, began her real estate career in 2010 and was awarded Rookie of the Year by the Northeast Board of Realtors.

She brings real estate licenses from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Alle Gildart also joined Fontaine Team at its Scarborough location.

Gildart, of South Portland, previously worked as an EMT and legal secretary.

Liam McCoy joined Portside Real Estate Group as a broker in its Cape Elizabeth office.

McCoy, of Cape Elizabeth, previously spent 14 years as an engineer and project manager,

CERTIFICATIONS

James Hasenfus, of Keller Williams Coastal Realty, completed training as a Certified Real Estate Divorce Specialist.

Hasenfus has over 17 years’ experience as a professional Realtor in Maine and New Hampshire.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Sandra Murray, a broker with Keller Williams Realty, was recently honored as No. 1 Individual Broker at the 2018 Keller Williams Realty Annual Awards celebration.

Murray has over 20 years of Maine real estate brokerage experience. She personally listed and sold more than $30 million in real estate volume in 2018. She also received the coveted Keller William’s Platinum Award.

The Maine Real Estate and Development Association recognized four people for their contributions to responsible real estate development in Maine.

Noel Graydon was recognized with the Robert B. Patterson Jr. Founders’ Award. Graydon, of Kennebunkport, has been a member of MEREDA’s Board of Directors from 2009-2018. His banking career spans over 40 years.

Roxane Cole was recognized with this year’s President’s Award. Cole, of Falmouth, has 30 years of experience as a commercial broker. She has served on its board since 2003, and served as president from 2006-2009.

Sen. Nate Libby, of Androscoggin County, received MEREDA’s Public Policy Award for his impact on public policy changes to benefit responsible real estate development and ownership in Maine. Libby sponsored several bills that were drafted by MEREDA, and worked closely with MEREDA to help secure their passage. He currently serves as the Majority Leader in the Maine Senate.

Bev Uhlenhake received MEREDA’s Volunteer of the Year Award for sharing her time and energy and passions with the organization. Uhlenhake, of Brewer, has served on the board since 2012, and has played a significant part in helping MEREDA grow its presence in the Bangor area.

