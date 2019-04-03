ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chris Iannetta homered with one out in the 11th inning Wednesday, and the Colorado Rockies stopped a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Iannetta connected on a hanging slider with an 0-2 count against Chaz Roe (0-1), the Rockies’ first hit since Raimel Tapia’s leadoff single in the fifth and second run in 41 innings. Iannetta’s first home run of the season gave the win to Wade Davis (1-0), who got four outs to complete a six-hitter.

Tampa Bay, which entered with a five-game winning streak, gave up one run or none for a team-record fifth straight game. The Rays have yielded 11 runs in seven games this season.

“We can pitch, there’s no denying that,” Rays Manager Kevin Cash said.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 1, REDS 0: Freddy Peralta threw two-hit ball for a career-high eight innings, and Manny Pina singled home a run with the only hit off Luis Castillo, leading Milwaukee to a three-game sweep at Cincinnati.

The Brewers improved 6-1, two games better than last year’s start when they tied the club record with 96 wins. Five of the wins have been by one run, with their pitching making the most of an offense yet to hit its stride.

NATIONALS 9, PHILLIES 8: David Robertson forced home the game-ending run with a ninth-inning walk to Jake Noll, a rookie without a hit in two previous major league at-bats, and Washington won at home to send Philadelphia to its first loss as fans again booed Bryce Harper.

Noll was a non-roster invitee to spring training who might be headed to the minors Thursday, when utilityman Howie Kendrick is expected to come off the 10-day injured list.

PADRES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 1: Manny Machado hit his first home run for San Diego, a two-run drive in the seventh inning at home.

Machado lined an 0-2 fastball into the balcony on the second level of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner. The two-out homer off former Padres farmhand Matt Andriese followed a one-out single by Ian Kinsler, another new Padres player.

METS 6, MARLINS 4: Jacob deGrom struck out a career-high 14 in seven shutout innings, hit a home run and ended his streak of five consecutive losses to Miami as visiting New York completed a three-game sweep.

DeGrom (2-0) allowed three hits and walked one. Only one Miami runner reached second base against the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 8, INDIANS 3: Jose Abreu drove in three runs, Leury Garcia had four hits and the Chicago knocked around Corey Kluber at Cleveland.

Abreu’s two-run double in the fourth inning chased Kluber (0-2), who had won nine straight decisions over Chicago. Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner, has owned the White Sox, going 4-0 against them last season and 13-4 in his career.

TIGERS 2, YANKEES 1: Matthew Boyd junk-balled his way to a career-high 13 strikeouts, Gordon Beckham hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning and Detroit won at New York.

The Yankees struck out 18 times, a team record for a nine-inning game.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 6: Eddie Rosario hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning and Minnesota rallied late at Kansas City, Missouri.

After Max Kepler hit a tying, two-run single with two outs in the Twins’ eighth, Nelson Cruz drew a leadoff walk in the ninth from Wily Peralta (0-1). Pinch-runner Byron Buxton stole second and scored when Rosario followed with a single.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 3: Randal Grichuk hit a pair of solo home runs, Matt Shoemaker pitched seven shutout innings and Toronto won at home, avoiding a three-game sweep.

Grichuk, who signed a five-year, $52 million contract Tuesday, connected off Jimmy Yacabonis in the third and went deep again off Matt Wotherspoon in the eighth. He has three home runs this season and six career multihomer games.

NOTES

BRAVES: Bobby Cox, a longtime Atlanta manager who was elected to the Hall of Fame, was able to accept visitors in his Atlanta-area hospital room one day after suffering a stroke.

Manager Brian Snitker and General Manager Alex Anthopoulos were among those saw Cox.

NATIONALS: Starting shortstop Trea Turner was put on the 10-day injured list with a broken right index finger.

Turner took a ball off his finger while trying to bunt in the first inning of Philadelphia’s 8-2 victory Tuesday night.

INDIANS: Cleveland signed Manager Terry Francona to a two-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Francona’s deal was set to expire after 2020. But as he begins his seventh season with the Indians, the club decided to lengthen its relationship with the popular manager for at least another two years.

YANKEES: Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is likely headed to the injured list with a low-grade strained left calf, which would give the team a major league-most 11 players on the IL a week into the season.

Tulowitzki popped out in the second inning during a 2-1 loss to the Detroit, then told backup Tyler Wade to get loose in the dugout. Tulowitzki played another inning in the field, and even teammates didn’t seem to notice any issues until Tulowitzki spoke to a trainer after the third inning and was replaced in the field for the fourth. Gleyber Torres moved to shortstop from second base and Wade entered to play second.

Share

< Previous

Next >