NEW YORK — Amazon says founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has finalized his divorce with wife MacKenzie, giving her a separate stake in the online shopping giant.

MacKenzie Bezos will get 4% of Amazon when the divorce is approved, which is expected to happen in about 90 days. Before the separation, Jeff Bezos had a 16% stake in Amazon worth more than $140 billion, making him one of the world’s richest people.

In a tweet, MacKenzie said that she was giving up all of her interests in The Washington Post, the newspaper that Jeff Bezos bought in 2013, and Blue Origin, the space exploration company he founded.

“I’m grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process,” Jeff Bezos said in a tweet Thursday. “And am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents.”

Share

< Previous

Next >