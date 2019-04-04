Multiple crews were responding Thursday morning to a report of a structure fire at an apartment building in downtown Skowhegan, which prompted a temporary road closure.

The fire was reported about 11 a.m. at 378 Water St., across the street from Coburn Park. The building is at the corner of Cardinal Way and Water Street, which is also U.S. Route 2.

Crews found smoke and fire showing from a two-story building when they arrived, according to emergency dispatch reports. Around 11:25 a.m., officials were shutting down that portion of the busy route, the reports said.

Around midday, firefighters could be seen pulling cats out of the building. Tenants huddled outside amid temperatures in the 30s.

The building at 378 Water St. was the scene of a fire in October 2015 that authorities determined was intentionally set. Peter E. Gary, who was a tenant at the 11-unit apartment house, was charged with arson in connection with the blaze. In December 2017, Gary, then 65, was found guilty of the charge and given a 10-year Department of Corrections sentence, with all but two years suspended. He was also sentenced to four years of probation and ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution.

This story will be updated.

