Workers at the Cumberland County Jail administered Narcan to a 28-year-old woman from Limington who had been arrested and was in the process of being booked.
The incident took place around 3:48 p.m. Thursday.
Captain Steve Butts in a news release that jail intake staff were conducting a security check in the Intake and Booking Unit section of the jail when the woman became unresponsive. The news release didn’t say why the woman was arrested and jail officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for information Thursday night.
Butts said his staff provided first aid and CPR before administering Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
The woman was transported to the hospital by an ambulance. Her condition was not immediately available Thursday night.
