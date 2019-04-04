On March 28, the Press Herald ran a letter from Jon Hinck castigating Sen. Susan Collins for her voting record on environmental issues. Predictably, Mr. Hinck closed his missive by questioning Sen. Collins’ reputation as a political moderate. It seems as if I read at least one letter a week in the Press Herald reiterating the notion that Sen. Collins is a rabid Republican partisan.

Interestingly, on March 26, the Press Herald published a brief news article regarding the most recent analysis of Senate bipartisanship by the Lugar Center at Georgetown University. Sen. Collins was determined to be the most bipartisan member of the U.S. Senate for the third year in a row, based on a set of policy-neutral, objective criteria.

It’s possible that Mr. Hinck missed this story, though – since the Press Herald chose to run it on Page B2, buried in the small-print Dispatches. Online readers wouldn’t have seen the story at all, since this material is omitted from that edition of the newspaper!

Despite the lack of interest by southern Maine’s largest news outlet, Mainers ought to feel a sense of pride in Sen. Collins’ continuing efforts to inject sanity into a legislative environment that has embraced the most extreme elements on both ends of the political divide.

Patrick Moening

Poland

