Portland’s parking is on the cusp of being completely out of control. The parking garage in Bayside owned by Unified Parking Partners increased their monthly rates by 40 percent, announcing this on the same day there was a stabbing just outside their door. If they can justify this increase, who’s next and what astronomical increase will they impose?

I have been looking for a solution, but my cries for help are falling on deaf ears. I am seeking public support of my initiative to get a Metro commuter hub on Route 1 on the South Portland-Scarborough line.

I propose a park-and-ride lot on Route 1 that could easily take over 100 cars. It is located just across from Rolando’s Redemption Center in South Portland, on the Scarborough line.

If Metro put in a shuttle hub at that location, that would literally alleviate the problem, give Portland workers an inexpensive alternative and, of course, get those cars off the road and out of traffic to help save the environment. If this were marketed properly, Metro could actually more than cover the costs for adding this service.

Commuters from Biddeford, Saco, Scarborough and other outlying cities and towns would certainly use this service, especially as traffic in Portland continues to grow and parking spaces decline. To me, it’s a no-brainer. It could also limit the hours to 7 to 10 a.m. and start back up from 3 to 7 p.m.

If you agree with this plan and think it could help you, please urge your town or city council to jump on board to help alleviate some of the commuting issues in Portland.

Tracy Vierra

South Portland

