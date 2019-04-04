AUGUSTA — The Maine Better Transportation Association has announced its Worst Road in Maine contest. Residents are invited to submit a brief story or description of a bad road and the negative impact it has had. The grand prize winner will receive a prize of $529, the amount researchers have estimated that every Maine resident pays in extra maintenance, repairs and accident costs because of bad roads. The statewide total is $541 million.

Potholes on Stuart St. in Portland in late March. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

According to the most recent Maine Infrastructure Report Card issued by the Maine Section, American Society of Civil Engineers, approximately 18 percent of Maine highways – or 1,530 out of 8,645 miles of state highway – are rated poor or worse. To make progress fixing Maine’s highways, state-aid roads and bridges, it has been estimated the state needs more than $100 million in additional highway funding beyond the money raised by the gas tax, voter-approved bonds and other funding sources.

The contest will continue until midnight May 1. For this year’s contest, the association is focusing on state highways, bridges and state-aid roads. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win the contest. To enter, complete a contest entry form, including the route number and town/city where the bad section of road is located, a brief story or description of the bad road and its negative impact and submit a photo at fixmaineroads.org or at [email protected] Contest rules are also available at mbtaonline.org.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles