MONMOUTH — A reported structure fire and woods fire brought firefighters from several towns Thursday afternoon.
The first calls for a structure fire on Carver Road came in after 3:30 p.m., and fire officials closed Route 126 to traffic shortly after 4 p.m.
At 4:10 p.m., forestry units were requested to respond to a woods fire in the area, according to emergency dispatch reports.
Carver Road runs off Route 126, just west of Woodbury and Sand ponds.
This story will be updated.
