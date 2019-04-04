STANDISH — St. Joseph’s College took early control of both games Thursday and came away with a pair of victories against Lasell in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader.

The Monks (16-6, 2-2) won the opener 4-2 and took the second game 4-3 against the Lasers (12-10, 4-3).

In the opener, Drew Healey had two hits and an RBI, and Matt Poff pitched five strong innings, giving up five hits with three strikeouts as the Monks built a 4-0 lead before holding off a late rally.

Anthony DiPrizio also had an RBI single for St. Joseph’s.

In the second game, DiPrizio singled in a run, and the Monks took advantage of an error and a sacrifice by Noah McDaniel to again take a 4-0 lead before holding on.

Johnathan Flynn gave up seven hits over six innings and struck out two, and Jonathan Marcia struck out one over the final two-thirds of an inning for the save.

Joe Sullivan had an RBI single in the sixth for Lasell, and Wyatt Sihvonen and Evan Michalek scored on passed balls in the seventh. David Marsell was left on third as the tying run.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 12, EMMANUEL 9: Kayla Kelly scored four goals, and Maddy Beaulieu added three goals and two assists as the Monks (6-4. 6-1 Great Northern Athletic) outlasted the Saints (4-5, 3-3) at Boston.

Brittney Arsenault, Josie Ring, Logan Champlin, Kara Kelly and Lydia Dexter also scored, and Madelyn Nelson made 11 saves for St. Joseph’s.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Beard of Texas Tech won the honor, earning 20 of 64 votes from the same panel that selects the weekly AP Top 25, with voters submitting ballots before the NCAA tournament. Beard’s team had won a share of its first Big 12 regular-season title at the time of the voting.

In the Final Four, Tom Izzo of Michigan State and Tony Bennett of Virginia also have won the award.

Kelvin Sampson of Houston was second with 13 votes after the Cougars finished with a program-record 33 wins before losing in the Sweet 16. Beard and Sampson were the only coaches to receive at least 10 votes, with 12 coaches splitting the rest of the ballots.

NIT: Dylan Osetkowski had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Texas (21-16) to the title with an 81-66 win over Lipscomb (29-8) at New York.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NOTRE DAME Coach Muffet McGraw, whose team will meet Connecticut in the Final Four, said it’s time for more women in positions of power in all walks of life, including her sport.

“When you look at men’s basketball, 99 percent of the jobs go to men, why shouldn’t 100 or 99 percent of the jobs in women’s basketball go to women?” she said. “Maybe it’s because we only have 10 percent women athletic directors in Division I. People hire people who look like them. That’s the problem.”

• Megan Gustafson of Iowa, a 6-foot-3 center, was named the national player of the year. She led the nation in scoring for the second straight season, averaging 27.9 points, and became the fourth player to reach 1,000 points in a year.

MEN’S HOCKEY

HOBEY BAKER: Adam Fox of Harvard, Cale Makar of Massachusetts and Jimmy Schuldt of St. Cloud were selected as finalists for this year’s award honoring the nation’s top player.

The winner will be announced April 12 during the Frozen Four in Buffalo, New York.

Share

< Previous

Next >