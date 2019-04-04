HIGH SCHOOLS

Gorham High senior center Mackenzie Holmes was honored as one of the nation’s top 20 schoolgirl basketball players by USA Today.

The 6-foot-2 Holmes was named as one of five honorable mention players on the all-USA girls’ basketball team. Holmes averaged 30.1 points, 16.7 rebounds, 3.9 blocked shots and 2.3 steals this year.

Holmes, who will next play at Indiana University, finished her high school career with 1,745 points, 1,018 rebounds and 365 blocked shots – all school records.

TENNIS

VOLVO CAR OPEN: Defending champion Kiki Bertens and third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, both among the top 10 players in the world, lost in the Round of 16 at Charleston, South Carolina.

Bertens, the No. 2 seed, fell to 15th-seeded Maria Sakkari, 7-6 (8), 6-3. Sabalenka was defeated by Monica Puig of Puerto Rico 6-2, 7-5 at the season’s first clay-court event.

ISNER INJURED: No. 1 seed John Isner has withdrawn from next week’s U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston because of an injured foot.

HOCKEY

WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Hilary Knight put the U.S. ahead during a five-goal third period, rallying the Americans past host Finland 6-2 on opening day of the tournament in Espoo, Finland.

The U.S. has won the last four world championships and seven of the last eight.

Emily Clark scored two goals as Canada defeated Switzerland 6-0 in its first game.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Fox Sports analyst Darrell Waltrip, 72, will retire at the end of the network’s portion of the NASCAR schedule following the June 23 race at Sonoma Raceway in California.

The Hall of Fame driver has been working for Fox Sports since 2001.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Seattle Seahawks have added depth to their pass rush by signing free agents Cassius Marsh and Nate Orchard.

Marsh was a fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2014 and played his first three seasons in Seattle. He split the 2017 season between New England and San Francisco and played last season with the 49ers.

Orchard was a second-round pick by Cleveland in 2015 but has yet to live up to his high draft selection.

• The Minnesota Vikings signed guard Dakota Dozier, adding more depth at a position in flux.

The 6-foot-4, 313-pound Dozier started two games last season for the Jets, playing under current Vikings offensive line coach and running game coordinator Rick Dennison. He could compete with Danny Isidora and Brett Jones for the left guard spot.

