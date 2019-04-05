INDIANAPOLIS — Jason Tatum scored 22 points and Gordon Hayward added 21 in his return to Indianapolis on Friday night, leading the Boston Celtics to a crucial 117-97 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

The Celtics broke a tie with Indiana for the No. 4 seed in the East and essentially took a two-game lead in the chase for home-court advantage because they won the season series 3-1 —also giving them the tiebreaker. Boston also is building postseason momentum with three straight wins and five in its last six games.

Indiana’s two-game winning streak ended. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis and Tyreke Evans each scored 12.

But the Celtics exposed some problems that could become major concerns for the Pacers when the teams likely meet in a first-round, best-of-seven series starting next weekend.

They repeatedly broke down Indiana’s defense — and it showed right from the start.

They jumped to a 10-3 lead out of the gate and opened the second quarter with seven straight points to turn a 27-24 deficit into a 31-27 lead.

It was only the start. An 8-0 run made it 52-40 and when the Celtics scored the final four points of the half, they led 58-47.

Indiana didn’t counterpunch much in the second half. Wesley Matthews opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to eight. When Tyreke Evans made 1 of 2 free throws with 4:50 left, the Pacers were within 74-65.

Boston answered with a 12-3 run to make it 86-68 and the Pacers never recovered.

For the Celtic, Hayward went 9 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 at the free-throw line. He also had four rebounds in his homecoming.

Kyrie Irving had 17 points and six assists, while Al Horford, Aron Baynes and Marcus Morris each scored 11 points. Baynes also had 11 rebounds. Tatum and Horford each had seven rebounds. The Celtics won despite playing without Jaylen Brown (back spasms).

The Celtics shot 52.2 percent from the field.

SPURS 129, WIZARDS 112: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points, Rudy Gay added 18 and San Antonio won at Washington.

Bryn Forbes and Patty Mills each scored 17 for the Spurs, who had lost 5 of 8. DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points.

MAGIC 149, HAWKS 113: Orlando used a franchise-record 81 points in the first half to cruise in its regular-season home finale.

Nikola Vucevic, Terrence Ross and Evan Fournier scored 25 points each for Orlando, which set a season high for points despite having 19 turnovers. Vucevic added 10 rebounds to compile his 59th double-double of the season. Ross made six 3-pointers and Fournier shot 11 for 14.

HORNETS 113, RAPTORS 111: Kemba Walker scored 29 points and Jeremy Lamb made another clutch 3-ponter as Charlotte won at home.

Lamb’s winning shot came less than two weeks after he hit a half-court buzzer-beater to shock the Raptors in Toronto.

ROCKETS 120, KNICKS 96: James Harden had 26 points, eight assists and eight rebounds in 29 minutes to lead Houston at home.

For Harden, it wasn’t nearly as spectacular as his last game against the Knicks when he tied a career high by scoring 61 points in a 114-110 win at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 23. Harden entered Friday averaging 43 points per game in his last three games against New York.

TIMBERWOLVES 111, HEAT 109: Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Minnesota won at Minneapolis as Dwyane Wade’s 3-pointer try at the buzzer missed the mark.

Dario Saric scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, Andrew Wiggins added 18 and reserve Gorgui Dieng finished with a season-high 19.

