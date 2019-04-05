BOWLING

Will Haskell of Bowl-A-Rama in Sanford and Emma Wiley of the Bangor-Brewer Lanes won candlepin bowling senior state championships in the finals at Bowl-A-Rama.

The top 16 male and female bowlers from a season-long series of six statewide events qualified for the finals, a five-string handicapped event.

Haskell totaled 716 pins. Jerry Labbe of Saco Valley in Fryeburg was second with 709, followed by John Dupuis of Bangor-Brewer with 691. Wiley won the women’s division with 666 pins, followed by Joyce Palmer of Strike & Spare Lanes in South Paris with 659 and Jayne Britton of Saco Valley with 650.

MEDIA

HOST SENTENCED: Craig Carton, who teamed with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason for a sports talk radio show on WFAN in New York, was sentenced to three years in prison for a ticket reselling scam that ended his decade-long show in 2017.

Carton was convicted in November of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Detroit Lions signed free-agent running back C.J. Anderson, who made big plays for the Rams after being acquired late last season.

Anderson rushed for 299 yards in the last two games, then added 123 yards and two touchdowns in a playoff win over Dallas. He spent the previous five seasons with Denver, rushing for 1,007 yards in 2017.

HOCKEY

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS: Russia defeated Switzerland 2-1 at Espoo, Finland, with Olga Sosina scoring on a power play with 36.8 seconds remaining.

In the other preliminary-round game, the Czech Republic beat France, 3-1.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah ended a goal drought of nearly two months as visiting Liverpool came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 and move back to the top of the league.

Liverpool is two points ahead of Manchester City, which has a game in hand.

TENNIS

VOLVO CAR OPEN: Madison Keys rallied late to down top-seeded Sloane Stephens for the first time in four career meetings to reach the semifinals at Charleston, South Carolina.

