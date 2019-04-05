Paving the way for “safe injection” sites for opioid addicts (April 2, Page B1) is a bill, L.D. 949. And sites must provide needles and Narcan. Shouldn’t we then, also, ensure that all diabetics are provided with their legal shots of insulin? Diabetes is life-threatening as well.

Samuel Jonas tells us that drugs aren’t going away. Neither is diabetes. Let’s pave the way for all diabetics to receive their treatment without worry of cost.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Mills called safe injection sites a “potential life-saving option” – the operative word here being “potential.” For a diabetic, an insulin shot is a “definite” life-saver. That’s money well-spent.

Yes, drug addiction is tragic. I would not wish it on anyone. But I’m opposed to legal injection sites for illegal drugs. It’s similar to the methadone clinics – like telling someone you can have only one potato chip. We all know, one is never enough.

There are many kinds of addiction. Sadly, some have more dire consequences than others. Feeding an addiction today, tomorrow, and the next day, and the day after that is not the answer.

Supporters of this bill would like you to believe that there is a rush to be the first state in the nation to offer such injection sites. Please, let’s not be the first.

Pamela Brant

Westbrook

Share

< Previous

Next >