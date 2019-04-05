RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Jin Young Ko turned a four-stroke deficit into a five-stroke lead in 10 holes at the ANA Inspiration. She nearly gave it all back, setting up a final-round shootout in the first major championship of the LPGA Tour season.

Ko ended up with a one-shot advantage over second-round leader In-Kyung Kim, shooting a 4-under 68 in unexpected calm conditions Saturday at Mission Hills to reach 8-under 208.

Kim birdied the par-5 18th for a 73, giving herself a chance to win the event seven years after missing a 14-inch putt on the final hole of regulation and losing to Sun Young Yoo on the first hole of a playoff.

Four strokes behind fellow South Korean player Kim entering the round, Ko walked off the 10th green with a five-shot lead after holing a 25-foot birdie putt while Kim made a double bogey on the par-5 ninth.

Kim regrouped and birdied the 10th. Ko hit into the water short of the green on the par-3 14th and made a double bogey, then followed with a bogey on 15.

Mi Hyang Lee (68) and Danielle Kang (70) were three behind Ko at 5 under. Lee made a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th.

PGA: Si Woo Kim narrowly missed a second hole-in-one on consecutive days and saw his four-shot lead trimmed to one over Monday qualifier Corey Conners after the third round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

Kim aced the 16th hole at the TPC San Antonio on Friday, and he missed by inches on the same hole in the third round on the way to a 3-under 69. He was at 15 under, and Connors, trying to become the first Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour since 2010, was a stroke back after shooting a 6-under 66.

Charley Hoffman, the 2016 Texas Open winner, moved up the leaderboard with a birdie-birdie-eagle finish and the week’s best round of 64. He was two back at 13-under.

Scott Brown turned in a second straight 67, and Jhonattan Vegas also shot 67. Both were at 11 under, along with Kyoung-Hoon Lee (69).

Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth started the day tied for second, four shots back, but finished eight shots out of the lead after rounds of 1-over 73.

Kim flirted with the 16th hole on the second bounce on Saturday. This time, the ball rolled past the hole to inside four feet for what looked like an easy birdie. He missed, however, and Conners made his from inches shorter to grab a shared of the lead.

But Conners returned the favor on the next hole, missing a birdie from inside seven feet.

Kim, winner of The Players Championship in 2017, got out of a greenside bunker at the par-5 18th and sank a four-foot par to get the one-stroke advantage.

Conners is trying to become the first Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour since Arjun Atwal nine years ago. Before that, no one had done it in 24 years.

He birdied the first three holes, including a near-ace at the third, and almost had a fourth to start the day when his 58-foot putt rested a couple of inches from the cup on No. 4.

He birdied again at the fifth, which gave him a share of the lead, and joined Kim in birdieing the seventh.

Conners, 27, was a finalist in the 2014 U.S. Amateur, but he has not won on the PGA Tour or any of its affiliate tours. This season, he has finished second in the Sanderson Farms Championship and was third at the Sony Open.

