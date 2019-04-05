NEW YORK — Rookie Pete Alonso and Robinson Cano hit back-to-back home runs to begin the eighth and Keon Broxton lined an RBI single later in the inning Saturday, lifting the New York Mets over the Washington Nationals, 6-5.

J.D. Davis hit two home runs and Michael Conforto also connected as the Mets improved to 6-2.

Anthony Rendon hit a leadoff homer and Wilmer Difo added a two-run shot in the top of the eighth, putting Washington ahead 5-3. Both drives came off Jeurys Familia (2-0), who had never given up two home runs in a game.

PIRATES 6, REDS 5: Kevin Newman doubled home Francisco Cervelli in the 10th inning, lifting Pittsburgh over visiting Cincinnati for its third straight win.

With one out, Cervelli singled off Reds reliever Raisel Iglesias (0-2). Newman drove the next pitch to the 410-foot mark in left-center, and Cervelli easily beat the relay home.

Cincinnati’s Joey Votto tied it in the eighth with his first home run of the year, a solo shot off Keone Kela.

PADRES 6, CARDINALS 4: Austin Hedges and Manny Machado each hit a two-run homer off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning, helping visiting San Diego get its third consecutive win.

Fernando Tatis Jr. opened the eighth with a walk and Hedges followed with a go-ahead drive over the wall in left. With two out and Ian Kinsler on first via another walk, Machado made it 6-3 with his second homer of the season.

It’s the first time Miller (0-1) allowed multiple homers in a game since Sept. 22, 2015 for the New York Yankees at Toronto.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 9, WHITE SOX 2: Jay Bruce hit two solo home runs, Tim Beckham had a three-run shot among his four hits and Seattle powered its way to a win at Chicago.

Ryon Healy doubled in two for the Mariners, who are off to the best start in club history at 8-2. Seattle has homered in each of its first 10 games, also a franchise first, and leads the majors with 24 long balls.

Tim Anderson homered and had three hits for the second straight game and Jose Abreu went deep for Chicago. Prized White Sox rookie Eloy Jimenez had his first three-hit game.

Aside from solo shots by Anderson and Abreu, Mike Leake (2-0) allowed just seven singles through 6 1/3 innings as the Mariners rebounded from a sloppy 10-8 loss Friday in Chicago’s home opener. The veteran right-hander struck out six and walked none.

TIGERS 7, ROYALS 4: Christin Stewart hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, lifting Detroit to a win at home.

The Tigers trailed 4-2 in the seventh but rallied against Kansas City’s struggling bullpen. Kevin McCarthy (0-1) allowed three hits and a hit batter. The only out he recorded came when Alex Gordon threw Josh Harrison out at the plate. Detroit eventually loaded the bases with two out, and Stewart hit a drive down the line in right field off Wily Peralta.

ANGELS 5, RANGERS 1: Mike Trout hit a grand slam for his fourth homer in three days, and Los Angeles beat visiting Texas.

Trout’s 458-foot blast in the fourth inning off Drew Smyly (0-1) cleared the bullpens beyond the left-field fence at Angel Stadium. It was his fifth career grand slam, and first since 2015.

Albert Pujols added his 634th career homer in the seventh inning. It was his 3,089th career hit, tying Ichiro Suzuki for 22nd place all-time.

INDIANS 7, BLUE JAYS 2: Carlos Carrasco became the first Cleveland pitcher since at least 1908 to strike out 12 over five innings, and the Indians won at home.

INTERLEAGUE

TWINS 6, PHILLIES 2: Max Kepler and Willians Astudillo hit consecutive homers, Eddie Rosario hit a three-run shot and Minnesota won at Philadelphia.

Rhys Hoskins went deep for the Phillies, and Bryce Harper had two hits.

Both teams are off to 5-2 starts.

Making his second start since Tommy John surgery in 2017, Michael Pineda (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits, striking out five in five-plus innings for Minnesota.

GIANTS 6, RAYS 4: Brandon Belt homered and drove in three runs as San Francisco won at home.

Steven Duggar also had three RBI and Joe Panik scored twice to help San Francisco snap a three-game losing streak.

NOTES

CUBS: Looking to end an early season funk, Chicago shook up its struggling bullpen by demoting right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. to Triple-A and placing left-hander Mike Montgomery on the 10-day injured list.

The Cubs called up relievers Allen Webster and Kyle Ryan from Triple-A Iowa.

ORIOLES: Baltimore enhanced its starting rotation by signing right-hander Dan Straily to a $575,000, one-year contract.

Straily, 30, went 5-6 with a 4.12 ERA in 23 starts with Miami last season. He has a career record of 42-36 with a 4.23 ERA over 142 games, including 132 starts.

