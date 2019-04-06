I’m writing in support of L.D. 1313, the Maine Death with Dignity Act, under consideration in the Maine Legislature.

Sadly, I have seen patients, many of them friends, unable to avail themselves of the option to choose to die with dignity. Passage of L.D. 1313 would allow for peace of mind and would eliminate the need to suffer needlessly at the end of life.

A public hearing on L.D. 1313 is set for April 10. I hope Mainers who support the concept of death with dignity will submit testimony or contact their legislators to support this measure.

The last time that a “death with dignity” bill was considered in the Legislature, it passed the Senate by one vote but was vetoed by then-Gov. Paul LePage. Six states, including our neighbors in Vermont, have enacted “death with dignity” legislation. We have waited long enough for death with dignity to be the law of the land in Maine.

Louise Kieffer

Orrs Island

