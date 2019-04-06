The U.S. Postal Service will release a new Forever stamp honoring President George H.W. Bush, who died last year.

The stamp art is a portrait of the 41st president by artist Michael J. Deas, based on a 1997 photograph, the postal service said in a news release.

A new U.S. post stamp will feature a portrait of President George H.W. Bush. U.S. Postal Service

Bush died Nov. 30 at the age of 94. He and his wife, Barbara, spent most summers at the family compound in Kennebunkport.

The first day of issue for the stamp will be June 12, the former president’s birthday, at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas. The stamp is available April 6, for delivery after it is issued.

A Forever stamp will always be equal in value to the current first-class mail 1-ounce price.

