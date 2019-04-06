ORONO — Caleb Krebs singled in Joe Bramanti with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning Saturday as the University of Maine defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 2-1 in the opener of an American East baseball doubleheader at Mahaney Diamond.

UMBC (14-12, 2-6) came back to win the second game 4-1 against the Black Bears (3-22, 2-5).

In the opener, Nick Silva went 8 1/3 innings for Maine, allowing one run on three hits, striking out seven and walking four. Trevor DeLaite recorded a two-out save, both strikeouts.

BATES 5, TRINITY 2: Antonio Jareno homered, then broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI double to start a three-run eighth inning as the Bobcats (8-9, 2-2 NESCAC) rallied past the Bantams (14-3, 3-1) at Lewiston.

Bates extended its lead when Justin White drew a bases-loaded walk, then made it 5-2 when Jareno scored on a fielder’s choice.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 5, UCONN-AVERY POINT 3: The Seawolves (18-5) took the lead with a two-run eighth inning and beat the Pointers (7-10) at South Portland.

Cole Lawrence picked up the win with two innings of relief, allowing an earned run, striking out two and walking one. Derek Ross recorded the save with a scoreless ninth.

BOWDOIN SWEEPS COLBY: Gavin Cann drove in four runs and Brandon Lopez pitched a three-hitter to lead the Polar Bears (2-14, 2-3 NESCAC) to a 14-1 win over the Mules (6-8, 0-2) in the first game at Waterville.

In the second game, Jack Wilhoite hit a two-run homer to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning to lift Bowdoin to a 4-3 win. Brandon Lopez added two hits and scored twice for the Polar Bears.

Matt Mitchell picked up four hits across the two games for Colby.

SOUTHERN MAINE SWEEPS EASTERN CONNECTICUT: Ben Lambert threw eight scoreless innings and Jack Sylvia hit a two-run single during a four-run ninth inning as the Huskies (15-3, 6-1 Little East) beat the Warriors (11-11, 4-4) 5-0 in the opener at Mansfield, Connecticut.

Lambert allowed four hits and four walks, striking out seven, and Sam Troiano had three hits, including an RBI single in the ninth for USM.

In the second game, Troiano hit an RBI double in the fourth inning to lead the Huskies to a 4-3 win. Sylvia, Devin Warren and Zach Quintal added RBI singles.

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS ANNA MARIA: Greg Emanuelson hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lead the Monks (18-6, 4-2 Great Northeast Athletic) to an 8-5 win over the Amcats (8-18, 1-7) in the first game at Worcester, Massachusetts. St. Joseph’s won the second game, 11-3.

SOFTBALL

BATES SWEEPS COLBY: Caroline Bass lined a run-scoring double to cap a two-run bottom of the fifth as the Bobcats (7-13, 2-3 NESCAC) shut out the Mules (2-12, 0-2) 4-0 in the opener at Lewiston.

Emily Samar had an RBI single as Bates added a pair of runs in the sixth.

In the second game, Mary Collette went 2 for 4, including a two-run double in the first inning, as Bates won 6-0.

MAINE, UMBC SPLIT: The Black Bears (8-19, 1-4 America East) scored four unearned runs in the third inning, paced by Amanda McBurnie’s RBI double, and Kyleigh O’Donnell scattered three singles with eight strikeouts in a 4-0 victory against the Retrievers (18-13, 3-2) in the second game at Baltimore.

In the opener, UMBC scored five runs in the fifth inning and Courtney Coppersmith held Maine hitless with 17 strikeouts in a 7-0 victory.

BOWDOIN, TUFTS SPLIT: Allison Rutz drove in three runs in the opener, including a two-run single in the first inning, to lead the Polar Bears (13-9, 2-4 NESCAC) to a 6-2 win over the Jumbos (19-4, 5-1) at Brunswick.

In the second game, the Polar Bears were no-hit by Kristi Van Meter and lost 8-0 in five innings. Van Meter struck out eight.

SOUTHERN MAINE, CASTLETON SPLIT: Ashley Tinsman and Brynn Hink lined back-to-back two-run doubles to power a seven-run first inning as USM (11-8, 1-3 Little East) shut out the Spartans (7-10, 1-3) 9-0 in the opener at Gorham.

In the second game, Jamie Boyle lined a two-run double to pace a three-run fifth inning as Castleton rallied to a 6-5 victory.

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS ALBERTUS MAGNUS: Meghan Elliott drove in three runs and hit a two-run single during a five-run sixth inning as the Monks (4-11, 2-0 Great Northeast Athletic) beat the Falcons (11-9, 0-2) 7-3 in the second game at New Haven, Connecticut.

In the opener, Libby Pomerleau, Ashley Emery and Katie Chadbourne each drove in two runs to lead the Monks to a 9-2 victory.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND SWEEPS UM-PRESQUE ISLE: The Nor’easters (13-8) opened a 5-0 lead before holding off the Owls (8-6) 5-4 in the opener at Biddeford.

In the second game, Andrea Gosper and Gabby Harrison each had a pair of hits as UNE won 10-2 in five innings.

MEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 15, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 10: Brendan Mullally scored three of his four goals in the first half as the Bobcats (9-2, 6-1 NESCAC) built a 9-3 lead against the Camels (3-8, 0-7) at New London, Connecticut.

COLBY 14, MIDDLEBURY 12: C.J. Hassan and Colton Michel each had a pair of fourth-quarter goals as the Mules (5-4, 1-4 NESCAC) won a game with seven lead changes against the Panthers (4-6, 3-4) at Middlebury, Vermont.

ST. JOSEPH’S 10, ANNA MARIA 8: The Monks (10-2, 4-0 Great Northeast Athletic) took a 7-4 lead through three quarters and held off the AmCats (3-8, 1-3) at Standish.

SROGER WILLIAMS 17, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 12: The Hawks (9-4, 3-1 Commonwealth Coast) scored three goals in the final seven minutes, including two from Chris Bova, to take a 7-5 lead and pulled away from the Nor’easters (5-7, 0-3) at Biddeford.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT ST. 21, SOUTHERN MAINE 11: Ryan Reuling scored five goals in the first half to help the Colonials (7-5, 2-1 Little East) take a 15-4 lead against the Huskies (3-6, 0-3) at Danbury, Connecticut.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 11, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 10: Summer Dias scored four times and broke an 8-8 tie with 27:24 remaining, and the Bobcats (8-4, 4-3 NESCAC) held off the Camels (3-8, 0-7) at Lewiston.

MIDDLEBURY 14, COLBY 5: Erin Nicholas scored three of her four goals during an opening 8-0 run as the third-ranked Panthers (9-1, 5-1 NESCAC) rolled past the Mules (7-4, 3-4) at Waterville.

ROGER WILLIAMS 16, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 6: Delena Erickson scored four times and Emily Stoeppel added her three goals in a 7-0 run late in the first half and into the second as the Hawks (8-3, 4-0 Commonwealth Coast) downed the Nor’easters (6-6, 3-1) at Biddeford.

SOUTHERN MAINE 13, CASTLETON 12: Aliza Jordan scored three times, including the winning goal with 22 seconds left, as the Huskies (4-4, 2-0 Little East) beat the Spartans (5-5, 1-1) after squandering a four-goal lead in the second half at Castleton, Vermont.

ST. JOSEPH’S 11, REGIS 10: Kara Kelly scored with 41 seconds left in overtime to lift the Monks (7-4, 7-1 Great Northeast Athletic) over the Pride (8-2, 6-1) at Standish.

