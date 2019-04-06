HOCKEY

Cory Ward and David Kolomatis scored 22 seconds apart early in the second period and the Manchester Monarchs went on to knock the visiting Maine Mariners out of playoff contention with a 5-2 victory Saturday night.

The Mariners’ season will end with a 3 p.m. game Sunday at home against Newfoundland.

Taylor Cammarato and Ty Ronning scored for Maine.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY SERIES: Christopher Bell earned his first career Bristol Motor Speedway victory.

Bell got his second win of the season and his 10th in 48 starts by passing Brandon Jones with 17 laps remaining. Jones had a tire issue that sent him to the wall and then to pit road, and Bell didn’t have another challenger in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

INDYCAR: Takuma Sato will start from the pole for the race Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, beating teammate Graham Rahal for his first pole since 2017.

BASKETBALL

HALL OF FAME: NBA stars Vlade Divac, Sidney Moncrief and Jack Sikma are the headliners of the 2019 class.

Also selected were WNBA great Teresa Weatherspoon, NBA players Al Attles, Carl Braun, Chuck Cooper, Bobby Jones and Paul Westphal, NBA coach Bill Fitch, the Tennessee A&I men’s teams from 1957-59 (the first collegiate team to win back-to-back-to-back championships) and the Wayland Baptist University women’s team (which won 131 consecutive games from 1953-58 and 10 Amateur Athletic Union national championships overall).

NBA: D’Angelo Russell had 25 points and 10 assists, and the visiting Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 133-128.

SOCCER

FA CUP: Gabriel Jesus sent Manchester City into the final, scoring on a diving header in the fourth minute of a 1-0 victory against Brighton at London.

City will play May 18 against Wolverhampton Wanderers or Watford in its first final when it was beaten by Wigan.

SCOTTISH LEAGUE: A coconut was thrown onto the field after Hibernian scored against Hearts during the city rivalry game at Edinburgh. Hibernian won, 2-1.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Barcelona increased its league lead to 11 points after Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored late goals in a 2-0 win over visiting Atletico Madrid.

TENNIS

VOLVO CAR OPEN: Caroline Wozniacki and Madison Keys will play Sunday for the title in Charleston, South Carolina, after posting straight-set wins.

The fifth-seeded Wozniacki advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 16 seed Petra Martic of Croatia. The eighth-seeded Keys outlasted Monica Puig of Puerto Rico 6-4, 6-0, winning eight of the final nine games following a 75-minute rain delay at the season’s first clay-court tournament.

HOCKEY

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS: Annie Pankowski scored the winning goal on a second-period power play, leading the United States to a 3-2 victory over Canada at Espoo, Finland.

The U.S. has six points and is alone in first in Group A. Canada dropped into a tie with Finland and Russia, with three points apiece. Switzerland is winless in two games.

HORSE RACING

WOOD MEMORIAL: Tacitus won the $750,000 race at Aqueduct in New York, earning 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Tacitus ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.23. The 5-2 wagering favorite paid $7.20, $4.70 and $3.

BLUE GRASS STAKES: Favored Vekoma pulled away down the stretch to win the $1 million race at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky, and take a big step toward the Kentucky Derby.

– Staff and news service

