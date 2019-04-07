Emily Archibald, Kennebunk sophomore forward: Archibald was Kennebunk’s top inside threat and best ball-handler. She averaged 16.7 points, 16.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocked shots, 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals. She set school records by hitting 80 percent of her foul shots and 60 percent of field-goal attempts.

Faith Blethen, Boothbay senior guard: A repeat All-State selection, Blethen led the Seahawks to the Class C state championship. She averaged 19.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.8 steals, 5.1 assists and 2.1 blocked shots. She scored 1,223 career points. Blethen will play at George Washington University.

Camille Clement, Greely sophomore guard: A sharpshooter from beyond the 3-point line, Clement developed her overall game this year. She averaged 16.7 points along with 5.9 rebounds – second-best best on the Rangers. She led the Western Maine Conference with 50 3-pointers.

Julia Colby, Oxford Hills junior guard: Colby scored a record 34 points in the Class AA state championship game, leading the Vikings to a victory over Scarborough. She averaged 18.2 points while also leading the team in rebounds (6.6) and steals (3.2), and she was second in assists (3.3).

Annie Cooke, Skowhegan senior center: A two-time KVAC North Player of the Year, Cooke helped the Indians reach the Class A North final. She averaged 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists, and scored 1,034 career points.

Anna DeWolfe, Greely senior point guard: DeWolfe was Miss Maine Basketball and is our Player of the Year. She averaged 27 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 steals in leading the Rangers to a second consecutive Class A state title. A four-time All-State selection, she finished with 1,948 points and will play at Fordham.

Bailey Donovan, Hampden Academy senior center: Donovan helped the Broncos reach the Class A state championship game the last two years. This season, she averaged 18 points, 15 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots. She will play at Husson.

Mackenzie Holmes, Gorham senior center: Holmes finished her career with 1,745 points, 1,018 rebounds and 365 blocked shots – all school records. This season, she averaged 30.1 points, 16.7 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 2.3 steals. She will play at Indiana.

Charlotte MacMillan, Brunswick senior guard: A repeat All-State selection, MacMillan was the driving force behind the Dragons’ success the last two years. This year, she averaged 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocked shots. She will play at Worcester State.

Grace Martin, Biddeford senior guard: A repeat All-State selection, Martin averaged 24.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals. A dominant inside player, Martin improved her outside shot and her ball-handling ability this year. Bound for Harvard, she scored 1,436 career points.

McKenzy Ouellette, Massabesic senior guard: Even though teams geared their defense to stop her, Ouellette set a school record with 1,214 career points. This season, she averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists. Ouellette will play at St. Anselm College.

Maggie Whitmore, South Portland junior guard: A repeat All-State selection, Whitmore made the transition from the wing to the point guard this year and helped the Red Riots reach the Class AA South final. The 5-foot-11 Whitmore averaged 14 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Giordano, Scarborough: The Red Storm (19-3) advanced to the Class AA state championship game, losing to Oxford Hills. With only two seniors on the roster, Giordano worked a rotation that kept his top players fresh. The Red Storm allowed under 40 points a game, and much of their offense came off defensive turnovers.

