Logan Bagshaw, Greely junior guard: A deadly 3-point shooter (71 makes, 40 percent shooting), the rangy 6-foot-3 guard improved significantly as a defender (2.7 steals) and finisher at the basket. He averaged 19.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists as Greely won its third straight Class A championship.

Nick Fiorillo, Scarborough senior forward: A two-time All-State pick, the 6-foot-7 inside-outside scoring threat averaged 19.7 points and 8.6 rebounds while becoming the Red Storm’s all-time boys’ scorer with 1,217 points.

Matt Fleming, Bangor senior forward: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year and two-time All-State pick used his athletic and fundamentally pure all-around game to lead Bangor to the Class AA title, averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Fleming will play for Army.

Bryce Lausier, Hampden Academy junior guard: The 5-10 point guard impacted the game in multiple ways, scoring 19.1 points per game, with 4.7 assists and a surprising 7.1 rebounds, earning praise from North coaches in both Class A and AA.

Wol Maiwen, Edward Little senior forward: A Mr. Maine Basketball finalist and two-time All-State choice, Maiwen was Fleming’s top challenger for player of the year honors. A force at both ends of the court, he averaged 22.1 points and 9.7 rebounds, along with nearly four blocks and four steals per game.

Zach Maturo, Bonny Eagle junior guard: One of the quickest and most creative shot-makers, Maturo took the Scots to the Class AA final, averaging 20.2 points in four playoff games after a producing 18 points, four rebounds and four assists per game in the regular season.

Max Murray, Kennebunk junior forward: The versatile 6-4 Murray improved his game near the basket and led the Rams with 19.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and two blocks per game while also contributing 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals. He shot 57 percent from the floor, including 37.5 percent from behind the arc, with 30 makes.

Ben Onek, Deering senior forward: The SMAA Player of the Year and a Mr. Maine Basketball finalist, Onek continued to improve this season with his all-around game and averaged a double-double with 19 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Andrew Storey, Greely senior forward: The athletic 6-6 Storey’s emergence as a dominant force was a key to the Rangers’ third straight title. Storey was capable of scoring from outside (25 3-pointers) and with athletic dunks. He led Greely in scoring (19.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.3).

Damien Vance, Bangor senior guard: A clutch performer who could take the pressure off Fleming, Vance averaged 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Class AA champions.

Cooper Wirkala, Oceanside senior forward: The KVAC Class B Player of the Year averaged 26.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Mariners while becoming the first player to go over 1,000 points playing only at Oceanside, a school formed in 2011. He will play at Colby College.

Cam Wood, Winthrop senior center: A 1,000-point scorer, the strong 6-7 Wood averaged 20.5 points, 10 rebounds and 1.8 blocks and finished his career with 16 points and 13 rebounds in the Class C state championship victory against Houlton.

COACH OF THE YEAR

John Trull, Bonny Eagle: A first-time head coach, Trull helped turn the Scots into a strong defensive team that could win close games and gave favored Bangor a tough run in the Class AA state championship game. Bonny Eagle improved from seven wins in 2017-18 to an 18-4 record and the school’s first regional championship since 1995.

