Just in time for spring, this week’s poem offers us its own particular, funny and lovely take on wedding vows.
Gretchen Berg is a performance artist/educator and writer. She is the lead teaching artist for Portland’s Side X Side, works in rural Maine schools through the Local Stories Project and teaches performance courses at Bates College. She performs as one-third of Berg, Jones & Sarvis.
Fools Rush In
By Gretchen Berg
Dearly beloved, we are gathered here in the sight
of the spider plant that won’t die,
the Dan Quayle doormat
and two very dressed up little girls.
By the power vested
in us on our walk 2 days ago,
yesterday’s ten minute wait for the license
and our twice-divorced lawyer’s arrival today.
To have and to hold on New Year’s Eve
in the kitchen where our teenage son
has lined up bottles of the best champagne
this house has ever seen.
Do you take this woman?
Do you take the recycling out?
Do you take credit for being lucky
to love, cherish, honor
and continue this 30-year run
for better or for worse
from this day forward?
Gibson Fay-LeBlanc is a poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Poem copyright © 2019 Gretchen Berg. It appears here by permission of the author. For an archive of all the poems that have appeared in this column, go to pressherald.com/tag/deep-water.
