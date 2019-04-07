I am writing this letter to show support of the “red flag” bill currently before the Maine Legislature’s Judiciary Committee.

The number of gun homicides and suicides occurring each year in this country is astounding. Many of these acts could be contained with red flag protection orders for family members and others who are at risk of doing harm to themselves or someone else.

Each day, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 90 Americans are killed by guns and hundreds more are injured. There is simply too much accessibility to firearms and too many disturbed people having them.

I suggest we follow the lead of the 14 other states that have adopted red flag bills. We need to keep our Maine citizens safe from gun violence.

Maureen Hollett

Bailey Island

