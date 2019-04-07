Maine State Police said they have arrested a New Hampshire woman who was listed on Strafford County New Hampshire’s most wanted list.

In a post on Facebook, state police said they arrested 34-year-old Lace Meatty of Rochester, New Hampshire, at a home in Lebanon on Friday afternoon.

Meatty was arrested on a warrant charging her with unlawful possession of fentanyl. It is a powerful opioid considered to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even taken in small doses, it can be fatal.

After her arrest, Meatty was transported to the York County Jail in Alfred, where she was charged with being a fugitive from justice. She will be extradited back to New Hampshire at a later date, state police said.

