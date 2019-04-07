HOCKEY

Wade Murphy beat Newfoundland goalie Michael Garteig to the stick side, clinching a shootout win as the Maine Mariners concluded their season Sunday with a 4-3 ECHL victory against the Growlers in Portland.

Ty Ronning scored twice in regulation for the Mariners, with Taylor Cammarata adding the other goal.

Zach O’Brien had a goal and two assists for Newfoundland.

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS: Dani Cameranesi had two goals and an assist as the United States shut out Switzerland 8-0 at Espoo, Finland. Megan Keller and Amanda Kessel scored two goals apiece as the U.S. remains undefeated through three games and atop Group A. Alex Carpenter had a goal and an assist, Hilary Knight had a goal and Emily Pfalzer added two assists as 12 Americans notched at least a point.

SOCCER

FA CUP: Substitute Gerard Deulofeu sent Watford into the final for the first time in 35 years, scoring twice as Wolverhampton Wanderers’ two-goal lead was wiped out in a 3-2 victory for the Hornets at London.

Wolverhampton appeared cruising toward a return trip to Wembley Stadium for the May 18 final against Manchester City when Matt Doherty scored in the first half and Raul Jimenez in the 62nd minute. But then Watford rallied, tying the goal on a penalty kick in the 90th minute and winning in extra time.

GERMAN LEAGUE: American midfielder Sebastian Soto made his debut for Hannover when he entered in the 80th minute of a 3-1 loss at Wolfsburg.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Takuma Sato of Japan won the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Birmingham for his fourth career series victory.

Sato, the 2017 Indianapolis 500 winner, became the fifth driver to win after starting on the pole at Barber Motorsports Park and was in control most of the way. Scott Dixon earned his sixth runner-up finish in the race’s 10-year history.

TENNIS

VOLVO CAR OPEN: Madison Keys of the United States overpowered the normally steady Caroline Wozniacki with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory in the final at Charleston, South Carolina.

Keys, seeded eighth and ranked 18th in the world, continually hit big serves – reaching 121 mph – and overwhelming forehands to wear down the fifth-seeded Wozniacki of Denmark to win her fourth career WTA event.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE: Minnesota Coach Richard Pitino agreed to a two-year contract extension, coming off his first NCAA tournament win in six seasons with the Gophers.

Pitino will be under contract until 2024. It’s a common practice for colleges to have at least five years remaining on a deal to help sell stability to recruits.

• Arkansas hired Eric Musselman of Nevada as its next men’s basketball coach.

ROWING

BOAT RACE: James Cracknell became the oldest winner at age 46 on Sunday when Cambridge beat Oxford by one length in the 165th edition on the River Thames in London.

Cracknell, a double Olympic gold medalist and a Peterhouse College masters student, is eight years older than the previous record holder, Andy Prober, the 1992 Cambridge cox.

PRO WRESTLING

WWE: Wrestler Bret “The Hitman” Hart was tackled by a spectator Saturday night while giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in New York. The attacker was promptly subdued by several people, including other wrestlers who came to Hart’s defense. Hart, 61, is OK.

New York police arrested 26-year-old Zachary Madsen of Lincoln, Nebraska. He faces assault and criminal trespass charges.

– Staff and news service report

