Occasionally I get overzealous in my downsizing and regret that I have let go of sentimental items. Such was the case of a Valentine of a bunny saying “Baby’s First Valentine,” given to me by my Aunt Theresa and taken out of a scrapbook, and my childhood Shirley Temple doll (complete with two dresses, one my mother had sewn), who had been packed away in the attic.

“I’d like to think she (is) my original doll who found her way home,” says Vicki Sullivan. Courtesy photoI was living in a small apartment with little storage, so I consigned the Shirley Temple doll many years ago. From almost the moment I saw her, standing in the glass case and dressed up in the pink dress my mother had made her, I knew I had made a mistake selling her. I think the shop would have let me take her back had I asked, but I didn’t. But for years selling her had bothered me.

Likewise I was upset that I had sold my vintage Valentine. After going through old, falling-apart scrapbooks, I tore out some vintage cards and sold them to an antiques dealer. After my aunt died a few years ago, I realized I should have kept the Valentine with her signature on the back.

Years later, rummaging around at an antiques mall, I found a Shirley Temple doll, in great condition, still with her hair net (like mine had) and dressed in a pink slip. I bought her. I’d like to think she was my original doll who found her way home.

Just this winter I went to the antiques mall where I had sold my Valentine a few years back. There it was, waiting for the rightful owner, me, to buy it and take it home. So I did.

These days I think a little more before I get rid of something. But happily I have discovered that what is lost might be found.

