AUGUSTA — A bipartisan trio of state lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation that would allow terminally ill patients in Maine to end their own lives with a fatal dose of medication.

Rep. Patricia Hymanson, D-York, the House Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, a neurologist and the sponsor of the bill, said she was bringing the legislation forward again in this session, despite previous bipartisan defeats of similar measures. The Health and Human Services Committee will hold a public hearing on the measure Wednesday.

The House last rejected the so-called “death with dignity” bill in 2017 with a 85-61 vote that crossed party lines.

Hymanson said at a press conference Monday that she believed there was new momentum for the legislation. She pointed to a recent poll which found that 73 percent of Mainers favor the law change. Hymanson’s proposal would be nearly identical to a law that’s been on the books for 20 years in Oregon.

She said New Jersey was also on the cusp of passing a similar measure and noted that a citizen’s initiative could go to Maine voters in November, if the Legislature fails to adopt her bill.

After New Jersey, Maine would become the eighth state to allow a terminally ill patient to end their own life. The District of Columbia also has a similar law.

Sen. Marianne Moore, R-Calais, a co-sponsor of the bill, said her own father died of cancer in hospice and would have preferred to have control over his death.

“We watched him go down hill very quickly as his quality of life deteriorated rapidly,” Moore said of her father’s death. She said his pain was kept at bay with morphine, but he was incoherent and would have “been horrified to know he was wearing diapers.”

Another co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Michele Meyer, D-Eliot, a nurse who serves on the Health and Human Services Committee, said most people hope for long and happy lives with a peaceful and painless death, but that’s not the reality for many who are diagnosed with a terminal illness.

“Sometimes the course is peaceful but often it is horrific,” Meyer said, “in spite of all the services, the medication and the expert care we have to offer.”

Hymanson said that like the Oregon law, her proposal has several key requirements. The person seeking to end their life must be an adult, have less than six months to live and have consulted with a physician and made at least three separate requests for life-ending medication, including two requests in writing.

Opponents to the legislation in the past have raised concerns about the need for physician supervision at the time of death and a means to insure that a person is not being coerced into suicide by family members seeking an inheritance or other financial gain. Opponents have also argued that giving a terminally ill patient a means of escaping their pain through death could erode a patient’s will to fight, thereby missing the opportunity that a medical breakthrough could save their life.

The Maine Medical Association, which represents doctors before the Legislature, said in a prepared statement that it would not be taking a position on the bill. The association referred to guidelines developed by the American Medical Association, as well as a poll of MMA members which found that physicians were divided on the issue.

“While MMA will take no position on the central issue of physician-assisted death in such proposals, it will testify as needed on any provisioins of such initiatives that might adversely affect patients or physicians and it will continue its long-standing advocacy for the best possible end-of-life care, including hospice care, for all residents of both urban and rural part of our state,” the association said.

The bill, L.D. 1313 is scheduled for a 9 a.m. hearing Wednesday in Room 209 of the Cross Office Building, next to the State House in Augusta.

