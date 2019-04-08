April is child abuse prevention month, and we have to have a difficult conversation.

Sexual abuse is extremely awkward to talk about, but we owe it the our children to make sure we are having these conversations that preserve their one childhood. One thing we can do today, is to get to know the values and safety practices of the people who are caring for your children; on playdates, sleepovers, at camps, sports activities, religious gatherings, school, caregivers, dance studios, gymnastics gyms, and more.

Ninety percent of child sexual assault is committed by people children know, love and trust. The people closest to us. Thirty to fifty percent to of these acts are committed by youth.

Many of the organizations that have been involved in the abuse of a child are not held accountable, nor do they change their actions. Many times, assaults go unreported.

According to Feather Berkower, Founder of Parenting Safe Children, there are ways we can protect our children and set expectations of those that come into contact with them. We can educate our children, but ultimately it is up to us to protect them.

Today, please start asking every organization involved in your child’s care if they have a written sexual assault policy. It is uncomfortable, but we have to. Maine’s legislation and sexual response community needs to step up its preventative measures. We need to learn the red flags and grooming signs and educate before the abuse occurs. Local law enforcement agencies want us to be proactive and involved in keeping kids safe.

Mindfulness is a hot word, but it can effectively address many issues before they turn tragic.

Betsy Haskell

Topsham

