In response to Anne Pringle’s “Homelessness raises undiscussed policy questions in Portland” (Feb. 2 Maine Voices), I would like to point out the lack of the use of the word “people” and the use of the term “homeless” instead. These are people. People who have numerous reasons for being homeless. People who have many barriers to being housed independently. People who will die if they are not cared for. If there were a simple solution to this complex issue, the discussions would be over.

The animal shelter contracts with other towns to shelter their animals and the towns pay. Unfortunately, other towns have not been willing to pay even meager amounts to shelter their citizens. The operating costs are likely significant but again, these are vulnerable people in need of shelter.

Forced treatment and assessment at social service agencies doesn’t work. People have to want to change and for very many reasons, this is difficult to almost impossible for many of the people who access the shelters. We must not abandon those who overwhelmingly have experienced significant trauma throughout their lives.

Not in My Back Yard ideas and attitudes are not helpful. What’s next? “Build a wall around Portland?” “Make Portland Better Again?” Perhaps Mr. Strimling should say “our people” versus “our homeless,” but my question to you, Anne Pringle, is: “How many nights are you willing to work the door at the shelter in January and turn people away who are not from Portland or don’t meet your qualifications to spend the night inside?”

Lorrie Ferrari

Portland

