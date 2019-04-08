The Portland Sea Dogs postponed their Monday night game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field because of inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader at 5 p.m., May 3. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.

The Sea Dogs are off to a 1-3 start this season. They are scheduled to play Binghamton on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with both games starting at 6 p.m.

SURFING

WORLD LEAGUE: Florida teenager Caroline Marks claimed her first title in the World Surf League by defeating Carissa Moore of Hawaii at Gold Coast, Australia.

The youngest competitor on the world tour at 17, Marks beat Moore by 13.83 points to 11.67 in tricky conditions and won $60,000.

PRO WRESTLING

WWE: Authorities said Zachary Madsen, a fan from Lincoln, Nebraska, faces assault and trespassing charges after tackling wrestler Bret “The Hitman” Hart, who was giving a speech at the Hall of Fame ceremony in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors said in court that Madsen told police he “felt like it was the right moment” to go after Hart.

TRACK AND FIELD

DOPING ACCUSATION: Russian race walker Sergei Bakulin, who previously was stripped of a world title for taking performance-enhancing drugs, was accused of doping again.

Bakulin lost his 50-kilometer world title from 2011 when he was banned in 2015 because his blood passport data showed signs of doping.

TENNIS

SAMSUNG OPEN: Playing her first match in seven months, two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova beat sixth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6) in the first round at Lugano, Switzerland.

Kuznetsova, 33, a 2009 French Open champion who is ranked No. 109, got a wild-card entry to make her comeback following a knee injury.

HOCKEY

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS: Natalie Spooner scored a hat trick for Canada in a 5-1 win over Russia at Espoo, Finland.

Canada pulled even with Finland at 2-1 in Group A. Defending champion United States (3-0) is assured first place in the pool.

U.S. MEN: Detroit Red Wings Coach Jeff Blashill will lead the U.S. at the men’s world hockey championship next month in Slovakia.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Receiver Ricardo Louis signed a one-year contract with his hometown team, the Miami Dolphins, after missing the 2018 season following neck surgery.

The Dolphins also were allocated Brazilian defensive tackle Durval Queiroz Neto via the NFL’s international pathway program. Queiroz spent the past four seasons on two of Brazil’s best teams – Cuiaba Arsenal and Galo FA – and played for the national team.

• The Tennessee Titans added two former Alliance of American Football players, agreeing to terms with quarterback Logan Woodside and tight end Keith Towbridge.

SOCCER

PLAYER TARGETED: Watford captain Troy Deeney was targeted with racial abuse on social media after scoring in the FA Cup semifinal win over Wolverhampton.

Deeney’s stoppage-time penalty at Wembley Stadium sent the game into extra time, where Watford sealed a 3-2 victory Sunday.

– Staff and news report

