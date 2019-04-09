The concept of creating a local-option tax has reappeared on the scene once again.

As stated in your editorial of March 31, municipalities are suffering from a lack of funds. Unfortunately, I believe, local-option taxes are the wrong way to go. After spending 20-odd years as an economic developer and 10 more in state and local government in Maine, I’ve seen far too much unproductive competition between communities.

This concept just adds to that. I would like to propose another approach: Add 1% to the state sales tax and return that to the municipality where it was generated. I believe this would be a more effective and fair option. Every community in Maine, regardless of size, that has a business that generates sales tax would benefit.

Maine communities need more cooperation and less competition if we’re going to continue to move forward.

Harvey Rosenfeld

Cape Elizabeth

