BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have activated second baseman Dustin Pedroia from the injured list for their home opener on Tuesday afternoon. Pedroia has not played since last May because of a knee injury.
He appeared in only three games last year, when the Red Sox won their fourth World Series since 2004. They were scheduled to raise their championship banner before the opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Pedroia is a four-time Gold Glove winner who is the longest tenured player on the Boston roster. Tzu-Wei Lin was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for him on the roster.
