The city of Portland is receiving recognition as a good place for small businesses from the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

The award from the 2019 Partner America program recognizes the number and breadth of services Portland has for small businesses, including the streamlined process for business licenses and permits; its commercial loan and façade programs; as well as business counseling services such as SCORE and the Small Business Development Centers.

The Partner America program is a public-private partnership created by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and American Management Services Inc. to help small and medium-sized businesses improve profits and sales through management assistance.

A presentation of the award is set for Thursday at 2 p.m. in City Hall. Mayor Ethan Strimling, city councilors, representatives from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and small business leaders are expected to attend.

