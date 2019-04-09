AUGUSTA — A Rochester, New York, man was sentenced Tuesday at the Capital Judicial Center to nine months on a state charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, as part of a deferred disposition stemming from an armed confrontation in the Augusta Walmart parking lot in June 2016.

Earlier this month, Frankie Dejesus, 29, was sentenced to serve more than a decade in prison on federal drug conspiracy charges. With this action, his nine-month sentence will be served concurrently with his federal sentence of 130 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Because he already has served eight months in jail, Christopher Ledwick, Dejesus’ attorney, said he’ll be given credit for that time, and one month remains to be served.

Dejesus was one of four people involved in a 2016 exchange of gunfire and fight in the parking lot at the Augusta Walmart that a judge in one of the court hearings described as an old Western shoot-out.

On a Sunday afternoon at the end of June 2016, gunshots were exchanged between people in two cars in the parking lot of the Walmart at the Marketplace at Augusta, and then a fight broke out between them. No one was shot and the incident was brought to a halt when two armed civilian bystanders intervened. Police said money was at the heart of the dispute and in all, four people were arrested.

Dejesus initially was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after the Augusta incident, but those charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty in March 2016 in state court to a charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Dejesus received a two-year deferred disposition. The special conditions of his deferred disposition required that he depart Maine and return only to meet with his attorney or for court proceedings.

If Dejesus succeeded in remaining trouble-free for two years from sentencing, he was to be sentenced to the time he already served in jail while awaiting trial, about eight months.

Justice Michaela Murphy said Dejesus also must pay a $35 fine within 30 days of his release from federal custody.

