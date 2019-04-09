Tuesday’s Portland Sea Dogs game at Hadlock Field versus Binghamton has been postponed because of unplayable field conditions.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, starting at 5 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games. Tickets for Wednesday’s game are good for both games of the doubleheader.
It marks the second day in a row that the Sea Dogs have had to postpone their game with Binghamton. Monday’s game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 3.
