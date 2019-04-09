CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs ace Jon Lester will likely miss one or two starts because of a left hamstring injury.

Manager Joe Maddon told WSCR-AM on Tuesday that Lester “of course” will miss his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday and might miss a second outing.

Lester was hurt running the bases during a six-run second inning against Pittsburgh on Monday. He hit an RBI double, and the hamstring tightened when he scored from second on Ben Zobrist’s single.

INDIANS: Starter Mike Clevinger will miss at least six weeks with a back muscle injury.

The Indians placed the right-hander on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday. He was pulled from Sunday’s 3-1 victory against Toronto after five innings and 75 pitches.

SUSPENSIONS: Pittsburgh pitcher Chris Archer was suspended for five games, Cincinnati outfielder Yasiel Puig for two and Reds Manager David Bell for one for their parts in a bench-clearing fracas last weekend at PNC Park.

The commissioner’s office said Archer has appealed his penalty and will play pending a decision.

Puig and Bell chose not to appeal. Puig will miss the first two games of a series against the Marlins in Cincinnati starting Tuesday night. Bench coach Freddie Benavides will manage the Reds in the first game.

Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre also fined all three for their behavior Sunday in Pittsburgh, which was touched off when Cincinnati’s Derek Dietrich stood in the batter’s box to admire his long home run in the second inning.

Two innings later, Archer threw his first pitch behind Dietrich’s waist. Plate umpire Jeff Kellogg warned both benches and Bell jogged from the dugout to the infield, arguing Archer should be ejected. Archer maintained he simply was off-target with an inside pitch.

Benches and bullpens emptied, and an enraged Puig barreled into a bunch of Pirates and was restrained by several teammates.

Share

< Previous

Next >