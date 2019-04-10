There is hope in what is a polarized Washington.

Last week, Congress made use of their war powers authority for the first time in many years.

For too long we have seen the executive branch in both parties arbitrarily make military decisions without consulting with Congress. Finally our elected representatives and senators came together, in bipartisan fashion, to assert their responsibilities as lawmakers.

Republicans and Democrats are to be commended in coming together and making a resolution to disengage our influence in the Yemeni war, which has been turned into a killing ground by the Saudis.

It will undoubtedly be vetoed by President Trump, who is good friends with the royal family in Saudi Arabia, but at least there was agreement on both sides of the aisle that something has to be done.

Kudos to Congress for the effort and bipartisanship.

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

