An Old Orchard Beach massage parlor was shut down Wednesday by city code enforcement officers following a search of the business by police.
Old Orchard Beach Police Captain David Hemingway said officers executed the search warrant about 10:30 a.m. at the Oriental Massage Parlor at 34 Saco Ave.
Separately, code enforcement officers shut the business down for unspecified violations, Hemingway said.
The search took about three hours, and local police were assisted by agents from the Department of Homeland Security to provide translation services and to check on immigration statuses, Hemingway said.
It is not clear what prompted the search. No one was taken into custody as a result of the search, and so far no charges have been filed, he said.
