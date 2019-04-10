Call it a series sweep.

The Portland Sea Dogs were forced to postpone a doubleheader versus the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday because of unplayable field conditions at Hadlock Field.

It marked the third postponement in as many days for the Sea Dogs – the entire three-game series with Binghamton – after snow on Monday and Tuesday.

No make-up dates have been set yet for Wednesday’s doubleheader, which had included a make-up of Tuesday’s postponement. Monday’s game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on May 3.

