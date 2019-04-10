There’s no question about it; it’s been a wintry week.

Thursday looks beautiful with sunshine. The morning will be chilly with lows in the 20s for most, but afternoon temperatures will rebound into the 40s to near 50 degrees.

The average high temperature this time of year is right around 50 degrees; we’ll be in the ballpark.

Friday will be decent as well, though there will be more clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain showers will come through Friday night into early Saturday, but they should not be heavy. We’ll be left with a lot of clouds Saturday morning, but sunshine will break through. The air mass overhead will be mild, so with sunshine, temperatures will rise into the 60s. The only exception will be from the Midcoast into Downeast Maine, where in classic spring fashion, a southwesterly wind off the chilly ocean will keep temperatures lower. Western parts of the state have a shot at the lower 70s, especially near the New Hampshire border. It turns cooler on Sunday, but even so, we should have highs in the mid to upper 50s, a bit above average. Let the melt-down resume.

