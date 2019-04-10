HENNIKER, N.H. — Aliza Jordan scored eight goals Wednesday to lead the University of Southern Maine to a 24-18 victory against New England College in a nonconference women’s lacrosse game.

New England (7-4) led 3-1 after 5:34 before USM (5-4) went on a 7-1 run over the next 10 minutes to move ahead, 8-4. Megan Violette and Lindsey Keenan each scored four goals for the Huskies, and Jordan scored five goals in the second half.

Tara Brainbridge had 10 goals and three assists for the Pilgrims.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 19, CURRY 9: Casey Conwell and Molly Camelo each scored four goals to lead the Nor’easters (7-6, 4-1 Commonwealth Coast) over the Colonels (8-7, 2-4) at Milton, Massachusetts.

UNE took a 7-0 lead in the first 11:39, and Conwell scored all of her goals before halftime. Olivia Carpenter and Nichole Carvalho each added three goals, and Taylor Hopkins stopped eight shots for the Nor’easters.

Colleen Donnelly scored three goals and Jessica Ginaitt recorded 11 saves for Curry.

ST. JOSEPH’S 20, HUSSON 4: Kayla Kelly scored four of her five goals in the first half to help the Monks (7-5) open a 14-1 lead against the Eagles (5-4) at Bangor.

Lydia Dexter, Josie Ring and Brittney Arsenault each added three goals.

Mary Cushing scored three goals and Mallory Burchill stopped 12 shots for Husson.

BOWDOIN 12, COLBY 7: Fiona Bundy scored three of her four goals in the first half as the Polar Bears (7-4, 4-3 NESCAC) defeated the Mules (7-4, 3-4) at Brunswick.

Eliza Denous added three goals for Bowdoin, which led 8-3 at halftime. Erin Morrissey recorded six saves.

Lyla Jones and Robyn Pirie each scored three goals for Colby.

MEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 9, BOWDOIN 6: The Mules (6-4, 3-4 NESCAC) scored five unanswered goals in the second quarter to pull away from the Polar Bears (6-6, 2-5) at Waterville.

C.J. Hassan, Max Cushman, Jack Rickards and Colton Michel each scored twice for Colby. C.J. Layton stopped 15 shots.

Nick Iznaga had two goals an an assist, and Michael Covell saved eight shots for Bowdoin.

CURRY 20, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 14: Devin Newell scored six goals and the Colonels (6-7, 3-3 Commonwealth Coast) used a 10-3 second-quarter run to pull away from the Nor’easters (5-8, 0-4) at Milton, Massachusetts.

Garett Bozek and Alex Zadwormy each had three goals and two assists, and Sam MacKenzie stopped 12 shots for UNE.

Kyle Ton added four goals and Josh Teller made 10 saves for Curry.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

DUKE: RJ Barrett is leaving the school after one season to enter the NBA draft.

Barrett announced his decision in a video posted on social media. He said playing at Duke is a dream and “it’s also a dream of mine to play in the NBA and have great success there.”

BELMONT: Casey Alexander was hired to succeed Rick Byrd, his former coach and boss. Byrd retired April 1 with 805 career victories and eight NCAA tournament berths.

BRIGHAM YOUNG: Mark Pope, a former assistant at the school before leaving for a successful four seasons at Utah Valley, is returning as the Cougars’ new head coach with the task of elevating a program that hasn’t earned an NCAA tournament berth since 2015.

