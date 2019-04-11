Bryce Afthim, Windham senior pitcher/shortstop: A first-team SMAA pitcher as a junior who will play for the University of Southern Maine, Afthim also plays short and third.

Tyler Bridge, Wells senior first baseman/outfielder: A three-sport standout, Bridge batted .398 with power and speed. He may be called on to pitch more this season.

Connor Caverly, Marshwood junior catcher: Having verbally committed to play at the University of Maine, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Caverly has a strong arm and a power bat.

Trejyn Fletcher, Deering senior outfielder/pitcher: Rated the No. 15 Class of 2019 high school prospect in the nation, Fletcher is a power hitter with elite speed and a plus-90 mph fastball. He has verbally committed to Vanderbilt.

Dawson Jones, Fryeburg Academy junior pitcher/second baseman: Jones returns as the No. 1 pitcher (with a no-hitter against Lincoln Academy) for a team many Western Maine Conference coaches say is on the rise. He also hit .375.

Riley Linn, York junior shortstop: A starter since his freshman season, Linn is a run saver at short with his range, arm and consistency. He hit .436 and will bat leadoff for what is considered a potent lineup.

Nick McCann, Gray-New Gloucester senior catcher: Considered the top returning catcher in the WMC, McCann batted .491 as a junior, striking out just once. He also stole 10 bases and threw out six runners.

Will Neleski, Greely senior first baseman/pitcher: One of three returning starting pitchers for the Rangers, Neleski is a top offensive threat. As a junior, he hit .458 with a .549 on-base percentage.

Hunter Owen, South Portland junior pitcher: The reigning SMAA pitcher and player of the year, Owen has verbally committed to Vanderbilt. He was 6-1 with 64 strikeouts in 39 innings as a sophomore while batting .375.

Jack Romano, Yarmouth senior outfielder: A two-time all-WMC choice, the Clippers’ center fielder hit .455 with 12 RBI last season and has also been an effective closer (three saves as a junior).

Cam Seymour, Thornton Academy, junior catcher/pitcher: A returning starter behind the plate, Seymour also expects to show off his live fastball. A power hitter, he has verbally committed to USM.

Derek Smith, Kennebunk senior outfielder: A fluid, versatile defender with speed and a quick bat, Smith will play baseball at Bryant University.

Nick Thompson, Scarborough junior pitcher: A returning first-team all-SMAA pitcher, the hard-throwing lefty was 4-3 with a 1.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings last season and leads a deep staff.

Donnie Tocci, Portland senior pitcher/outfielder: An excellent all-around defender and Varsity Maine All-State pick, Tocci was 7-1 with a 1.40 ERA as a starting pitcher and hit .365 with a team-high 24 RBI.

Shea Wagner, Freeport senior pitcher/shortstop: Wagner struck out 39 batters in 40 innings last season, with three wins and a 1.37 ERA. He also hit nearly .300 with good speed.

Share

< Previous

Next >