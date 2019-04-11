HALLOWELL — Maine’s Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to grant a key certificate to Central Maine Power’s controversial, 145-mile transmission line through western Maine.

Via 3-0 vote, PUC commissioners effectively endorsed a settlement agreement negotiated by several major parties in exchange for a variety of public benefits. That agreement was signed in March by Gov. Janet Mills, the Office of Public Advocate and others following an intense debate fueled by project opponents.

The “certificate of public convenience and necessity” granted Thursday represents a major, initial victory CMP and its partner, Hydro-Quebec, to build a $1 billion, high-voltage transmission line to supply Massachusetts with renewable energy generated in Canada.

But the project requires additional state and federal permits. And the transmission line is intensely controversial, particularly in western Maine where local many residents, town governments and business owners that cater to tourists argue the project will harm the region’s natural beauty and, therefore, its economy.

Commission Chairman Mark Vannoy said there are “significant benefits” to the state, including the environmental benefits of displacing greenhouse-gas generating fossil fuels in the region, improved fuel security in New England and financial benefits to the state.

Vannoy said the project will “provide a pathway” for additional megawatts at no cost to the state of Maine. He also acknowledged there are “adverse effects” — particularly with regard to scenery and recreation — but said those impacts are outweighed by the benefits by a project financed entirely by Massachusetts residents.

“I think the end result is a good result for Maine ratepayers and a necessary one” to meet the energy needs of the region, Vannoy said.

The two other commissioners, Bruce Williamson and Randall Davis, agreed that the New England Clean Energy Connect project, or NECEC, will have offer long-term benefits to the state and the region.

“The economic impact of NECEC . . . is a positive impact on Maine, and that impact is substantial,” Williamson said.

Over the objections of critics, the officials signed off on the $1 billion project after receiving $258 million in incentives – spread over 40 years – in the form of lower electric rates, subsidies for heat pumps and electric vehicle charging stations and other concessions. Opponents said those financial benefits are minimal when spread over 40 years and do not make up for the impacts to western Maine’s scenery, wildlife and tourism industry.

Thursday’s vote represented a major milestone for efforts by CMP, parent company Avangrid, and their development partner, the provincial energy company Hydro-Quebec.

Nearly three years have passed since Massachusetts enacted a landmark law to solicit large quantities of clean energy to fight climate change and selected Northern Pass, a project promising to bring a new source of Canadian hydro power to New England. But 14 months ago, New Hampshire’s siting board unexpectedly rejected Northern Pass. That prompted a hasty pivot to CMP’s runner-up proposal, New England Clean Energy Connect, which beat out a third option planned through Vermont.

The project still needs approvals from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Maine Land Use Planning Commission, which held public hearings last week, as well from federal agencies. It also must run a gauntlet in the Legislature, where opponents are airing bills aimed at tripping up the project.

But by having the PUC permit in hand, CMP can at least aspire to bring the project online as planned in 2022.

Thursday’s decision by the three commissioners wasn’t a surprise. Two weeks ago, the PUC staff had issued a recommendation report to the commission, outlining why the project should be approved.

The PUC staff and its lead attorneys spent more than a year analyzing information and testimony for and against the venture. In making their recommendation, they considered the merits of the settlement agreement endorsed by Mills and the other parties.

The PUC staff has been buried in testimony and public comments, in which they sought clarity amid a confusing and contradictory charges and counter-charges.

For supporters, the project offers 1,200 megawatts of clean energy that will bolster Maine’s rural economy, lower electric rates and reduce New England reliance on fossil fuels while combating climate change. For critics, it’s a greedy money grab for foreign developers, etching a 150-foot scar that would run 52 miles through Maine’s North Woods to help Massachusetts meet its renewable energy goals, while falling short of delivering the promised benefits for Mainers or for the planet.

In recommending approval, the PUC staff outlined the legal requirements for a project to meet the public need, but noted that the legal definition of that was unclear.

“Thus, the ‘public need’ standard in this case is essentially a general standard of meeting the public interest,” PUC staff wrote in their report. “A determination of ‘public interest’ generally requires a careful weighing of the benefits and costs of the project, including those that are quantifiable and those that are not.”

Staff writer Tux Turkel contributed to this story.

