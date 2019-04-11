1. Portland: Coming off a 13-5 season that ended in the regional semifinals, the Bulldogs have the best combination of returning pitchers and position players in Class A South, led by Varsity Maine All-State pitcher/outfielder Donnie Tocci (7-1, 1.40 ERA; .365 average, 24 RBI). Coach Mike Rutherford also has senior Jackson “Sonny” Villani and junior Brian Riley as returning starting pitchers, along with all-SMAA returners in outfielder Ben Stasium and infielder Will Barnard.

2. Deering: The Rams, 8-10 last year, may not be a top-four team in the competitive Class A South, but will be watched – especially by pro scouts. New to the team is Trejyn Fletcher, one of the nation’s top-rated players. Fletcher is likely to pitch and play multiple positions. “I can put him at any position on the field and he’s the best player in the state at that position,” Coach Josh Stowell said. Deering returns seniors Luke Hill, Mike Jones and Josh Paisley, who threw most of the innings last season. Mike Randall and Blain Alves provide corner infield/catcher options with good bats.

3. Windham: The Eagles, 11-7 last year, return a strong nucleus, including their top two starting pitchers in senior Bryce Afthim and junior Chris Naylor. What makes Windham particularly intriguing are two newcomers: first-year coach Cody Dube, 24, a 2012 Windham grad who was a minor league pitcher just two years ago; and pitcher William Brooks, who grew up in Japan and has advanced baseball skills, according to Dube. Sophomore catcher Brady Afthim is regarded as one of southern Maine’s best young players.

4. Greely: The Rangers return three senior starting pitchers from a team that improved throughout last season to finish 12-7, losing to Wells in the Class B South final. Will Neleski (3-3, 2.80 ERA), Connor Sullivan (4-1, 1 save, 2.14 ERA) and Jacob Whiting (4-1, 1 save, 1.27 ERA) will throw to catcher Aiden Smith, another returning starter. Neleski (.458, 12 RBI) and second-team all-conference shortstop Nick Butler (.348) should pace the offense. Greely Coach Derek Soule expects Class B South to be a strong league, with defending champ Wells, Yarmouth and York also top contenders, and programs like Fryeburg Academy, Gray-New Gloucester and Freeport on the rise.

5. York: The Wildcats may have the most potent top-to-bottom offense in Class B South, led by all-Western Maine Conference shortstop Riley Linn (.436), the leadoff hitter, and middle-of-the-order bats Dawson Gundlah, Jack Kelley and all-WMC center fielder Shane Pidgeon. Gundlah, a former catcher, is recovering from a football injury and will be the DH or play third. York also returns three senior pitchers who carried the load last season in top starter J. Henry Bock, Kelley and Jake Sullivan.

– Steve Craig

