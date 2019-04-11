Given all of the gyrations that Donald Trump has been doing regarding his tax returns, one can legitimately wonder what he has to hide by refusing to release them.
Perhaps, if nothing else, it will show his dishonesty in trying to evade his responsibility to pay taxes as the rest of us have to do.
William J. Leffler II
Kennebunkport
